Monkeypox: Govt has no plans to close country’s borders

MELAKA (May 28): The government is not planning to close the country’s border gates at this time despite cases of monkeypox detected in several countries, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said health checks have been tightened at all entry points, especially for international travellers from countries exposed to the virus to curb the spread of infection in Malaysia.

“We have briefed all Health Ministry (MOH) staff on this matter, and will strengthen control in all aspects. If symptoms are detected, an initial isolation measure will be implemented at the country’s entry points.

“Also, the MOH laboratory unit is ready to conduct a study to curb the spread of the virus,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Dr Noor Azmi officiated the 7th National Perioperative Mortality Review (POMR), which was also attended by POMR association president Datuk Dr Fitjerald Henry and state Health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman.

In a separate development, Dr Noor Azmi said Malaysia needs more geriatricians and psychiatrists in the future due to the increasing number of senior citizens and mental patients who required treatment.

Malaysia is expected to be an ageing nation following the declining trend in the number of births as well as the impact on mental health due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other problems, he added.

Dr Noor Azmi said the government always strives to provide expertise in various fields to ensure that the best health services can be enjoyed by the Malaysian public. – Bernama