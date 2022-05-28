New Covid-19 cases in Sabah drop to 57

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah on Saturday declined from 76 to 57.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said eight districts recorded lower number of new cases compared to the previous day, while six districts recorded an increase.

“Among the districts that recorded a decrease were Penampang 9 cases (-8), Sandakan 0 cases (-8) and Putatan 3 cases (-7).

“Meanwhile, the six districts recorded an increase only at a marginal rate. Thirteen more districts remain as recorded yesterday,” he said in a statement on Saturday

Masidi also said that no new cases were reported in 16 of the 27 districts in Sabah in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10 districts recorded single-digit infections, with Kota Kinabalu remains the only district in Sabah to record double-digit daily infections with 25 cases.

All 57 cases recorded on Saturday are in Category 1 and Category 2.