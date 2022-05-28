Nine illegal immigrants made to turn back after entering Sarawak in Lubok Antu

KUCHING (May 28): Nine undocumented immigrants have been ordered to return to their home country after they were found at the Salcra Tabau Gerunggang plantation in Lubok Antu around 1am today.

The First Division Infantry in a statement today said the immigrants were about 2km inside Malaysian soil from the border.

They were spotted by a team of patrol as they were walking inside the plantation.

It is believed that the immigrants aged between 18 and 45 years-old had entered the country through a ‘jalan tikus’.

Checks on them revealed that they were Indonesians and none of them were in possession of valid travel documents.

The patrol team also did not find any illegal items in their possession.

A police report was then lodged at the Lubok Antu police station and the immigrants were ordered back to their own country at 2am.

The statement also said that the army will continue to safeguard the nation’s borders from any form of intrusions and border crime.