No ‘double standard’ in developing country – Shafie

SIPITANG (May 28): Development in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah needs to be balanced so that the people of the state can enjoy better basic amenities, said Warisan President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said the country’s leaders should not practise ‘double standard’ in developing the country.

“Sabah is also in Malaysia. The state should also have robust infrastructure, not only in Peninsula.

“Development needs to be balanced, keep in mind that petroleum oil revenues are mostly from Sabah,” he said in his speech at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House and Warisan Kaamatan celebration for the Sipitang parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Shafie, who is also the former Chief Minister of Sabah, said the general election will be held soon and the coalition in the central government is increasingly divided.

He said Warisan as a multi-racial party wanted to unite the people throughout the country, especially in Sabah.

“Only the people can decide the fate of the country and the state.

“Obviously it looks like they are now split, unable to do anything because their coalition is now shaky.

“In the next general election, make sure that Sabah’s voice is as strong as Sarawak’s. Make sure Warisan can retain all the parliament and state seats,” he said.

Shafie added when Warisan was the state government, it created the Ministries of Education, Law and Health to look into the welfare of Sabahans.

He said a good long-term plan is needed for the welfare of the people of Sabah and Malaysia as a whole.

According to him, projects worth billions of ringgit should not be announced when there is no enough budget to complete them.

“Poor roads, water supply problems, dilapidated schools and hospitals which are affected by power outages.

“Big hospitals are announced but there are no enough medical specialists, so we have to prioritise urgent needs first,” he said.

Shafie also said racial or religious sentiments should not be used for pursuing personal interest.

“Don’t just go after position because there’s nothing lasting in this world,” he said.

Shafie said all parties, including leaders, need to work hard and ensure that the multi-racial races in Sabah are made an example in Malaysia.

“Now the country is facing a crisis where the prices of goods are rising, the value of the national currency has fallen, unemployment among the youth and many others.

“The problem of chicken supply in Malaysia is not solved, so it is not wrong to abolish the approved permit (AP) but an earlier solution is needed.

“This matter was announced before there is a solution. The supply of chicken in Malaysia is more than demand in the market. The problem is with the middlemen and management such as transportation costs and so on,” he pointed out.