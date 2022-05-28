Plight of Armed Forces veteran living in a car gets PM’s attention

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): News of a retired armed forces personnel who has been using a car as his home in the past 20 years caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Today, the prime minister who was represented by his political secretary, Datuk Syed Mohd Fazmi Sayid Mohammad visited Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) retiree Mohd Redzuan Abdullah, 60, at the back of a convenience store in Taman Sungai Besi here today.

As a sign of better things to come for Mohd Redzuan or better known as Pak Wan, Syed Mohd Fazmi said in cooperation with the Federal Territories Ministry, a transit house would be allocated to him soon.

“We will look into lightening the burden of Pak Wan so that he could move to a more comfortable home while staff of MAF Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) were also present to assist in registering Pak Wan for the appropriate assistance,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the MAF veteran with Datuk Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff who is the political secretary to Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim as well as representatives of JHEV.

Pak Wan who is from Perak had served the MAF for 17 years was grateful for the aid from the government.

“I am thankful to the Prime Minister and all those who assisted me and looked into my plight,” he said.

The armed forces retiree who had served in the signals unit said he survived by repairing cars in Sungai Besi and the Volvo which he called home for 20 years was given to him by a customer. – Bernama