PM Ismail Sabri says Zuraida still minister, further decision after Tokyo trip

KUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin remains Malaysia’s plantation industries and commodities minister for the time being, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Away in Japan on a working trip, he said he will decide on whether to accept her offer to resign her Cabinet position after he comes back to the country.

“Since it is still too early for me to make a decision as there is still no meeting as yet, no discussion and all, I am not commenting on that, on what is the next decision.

“Wait for me to return. I will call her and discuss and then I will make a decision,” Ismail Sabri told reporters in Tokyo.

Malay Mail was able to obtain a video recording of the impromptu news conference. — Malay Mail

