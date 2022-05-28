Sarawak Energy’s technical teams on standby to ensure reliable power supply during Gawai season

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (SEB) contingency plans and teams are all set for quick deployment to address any power supply problem during the Gawai Dayak festive season.

In a statement issued here, the corporation assures consumers that it has assigned the technical teams who would be on 24-hour standby to ensure reliability in electricity supply.

“Should any disruption occur, the standby teams would be deployed immediately to restore the supply.

“Generator sets have also been allocated and prepared accordingly for this purpose,” it said.

SEB also reminded customers that they could play key roles in keeping families and communities safe during the celebration.

“For residences where the celebrations and gatherings would take place at, they must use energy-efficient electrical appliances and also ensure that they are safe to use.

“Do not overload electrical sockets with multiple pin adapters and extension cables; this is to prevent potential fire due to circuit overload.

“Ensure all electrical sockets are in good condition, and untangle all extension wire coils when in use to avoid them from overheating.”

SEB also reminded those who would be travelling away from home to switch off all electricity connections in their houses, unplug electrical sockets for all unused electrical appliances, and ensure that all electrical sockets were in good condition.

“We advise residents to install and use the timer switch, should they need the lights on for security reasons while being away.”

SEB strongly advised the customers against illegally extending the internal wiring circuits in the house, especially during this festive season.

“Such illegal extensions may overload our electrical system, leading to supply interruptions that would not only inconvenience those living in the affected areas, as this can also increase the risk of a fire breaking out.”

For enquiries, contact SEB’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre line 1-300-88-3111, or send emails to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

Alternatively, interact using mobile app ‘SEB cares’, which can be downloaded either via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.