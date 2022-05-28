SMC mourns passing of Councillor Andy Ting

SIBU (May 28): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has lost a valuable member of its councillors’ team following the death of Andy Ting.

In a message of condolences posted on his Facebook page yesterday, SMC chairman Clarence Ting regarded ‘Andy’s untimely passing as a great loss to the council’.

“I learned about the tragic news this morning, around 8am; that his car had crashed into the barrier and plunged into the river last night (Friday).

“This (yesterday) afternoon, the car was retrieved only to confirm my worst fear; that he died in the car.

“We were together yesterday (Friday) morning, having Borneo Cultural Festival budget review.

“We promised to meet again after Gawai, on June 3,” said Clarence.

He recalled Andy being ‘his usual self, always helpful and always positive’ following their return here from a study trip in Kuching just recently.

“He (Andy) was an integral part of the councillors’ team; he was the vice-chairman of SMC social community development committee.

“His love for organising events was always evident by his enthusiasm, whenever there were events coming up.

“My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. I will miss you. May you rest in peace,” said Clarence.

It is reported that the search-rescue operation found the body at around 3pm yesterday.

In the incident said to have occurred in the wee hours of yesterday, a car driven by Andy plunged into the Rajang River at a section near Jalan Lanang Lane 4, not far from Kingwood Hotel.

Andy was 43.