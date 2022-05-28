Spate of monkey attacks puzzle villagers in Mukah

MUKAH (May 28): An 80-year-old grandmother was among eight villagers of Kampung Tian here attacked by monkeys recently.

Rapiah Dollah was alone at home when she was attacked around 3.30pm on May 24.

“A monkey entered my house through a window. I reached for a prong and pointed it at the monkey but it reacted violently by clawing and biting me before fleeing,” she told sister paper Utusan Borneo.

She then sought the help of fellow villages to send her to a nearby health clinic for treatment.

Another victim, Zakaria Rapaee, 63, was bitten by a monkey around 1am the next day.

“I was sleeping in the living room while my wife and other family members were sleeping in their rooms,” he said.

He felt something on his head and woke up to see a monkey which bit the side of his head. In self-defense, he pushed it and threw it towards the wall.

The aggressive monkey continued the attack by biting his hand. By then the commotion woke up his family who chased the monkey away.

Zakaria’s wife said that the same monkey came back about five times after the first attack.

According to Kassim Tuku, village chief of Kampung Tinak Tian which is part of the greater Kampung Tian, these were the first occurrences of monkeys attacking villagers. Even more surprising was the series of eight monkey attacks between May 22 and 25 in the evening to late at night.

The first attack was at five in the morning of May 22 and the last attack on May 25.

For the safety of villagers, reports have been lodged with the authorities including Malaysian Civil Defense Force and Sarawak Forestry Corporation.