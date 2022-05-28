SPay Global back online after server room fire incident

KUCHING (May 28): The SPay Global service is back online after it was down the whole day on Friday.

According to Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel when confirming the operation, a team from Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) worked all night long until this morning to restore the system.

EPU Sarawak is responsible for the budget, policies and business model only while Siconnet Sdn Bhd, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary company of Sains, conducts the day-to-day operations of SPay.

According to an update issued by SPay Global communications manager, they will continue to monitor closely to ensure a smooth experience.

The management also expressed their deepest appreciation for the patience and support of SPay users.

“If you need further assistance, kindly contact our customer service at 1-300-88-7722 or 082-224599. You can also email us at customerservice@spayglobal.my,” read the statement.

On Friday, websites and digital services under the Sarawak government including the SPay app were down following a fire at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room.

The Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement on the night of the incident that a switch box in the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room, which is on the third floor of the building, had caught fire at about 7pm.

The fire was put out at 8.45pm after the electricity supply was disconnected to allow firefighters to enter the server room. No one was hurt in the incident.