S’wak themed mural maze gunning for entry into Malaysia’s Book of Records

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak will know by June 7 if ‘The Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Maze Painting’ has made it into Malaysia’s Book of Records (MBR), says Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the theme of the mural covering 1,370 square metres is the five pillars of Sarawak’s tourism which is CANFF (Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals).

“Through this project, we celebrate our beauty in ethnic diversity, which I believe is crucial in leaving a memorable cultural and heritage legacy for Sarawak,” he told a press conference at the opening of the mural maze at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

He said it took five months of team effort from talented student artists of Unimas, Universiti Teknologi MARA Samarahan, Swinburne University of Technology, UCSI Kuching and University of Technology Sarawak to complete the mural.

“Furthermore, talents from Sarawak Society of the Deaf also contributed to the making of ‘The Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Maze Painting’ .

“Hence this not only celebrates Sarawak’s uniqueness but is also a fundraising initiative for the Society through voluntary donations from visitors,” he added and called on the public to support the deaf community.

The mural maze is open to the public until June 8 from 9am to 7pm.

The initiative was launched by Abdul Karim in January this year for completion in May.

Also present during the press conference were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, event organiser Michael Yii and Asteel director of Corporate Affairs Tinah Jerome.