Uggah: Infrastructure and Port Development Ministry should stay updated with latest tech to deliver top-class services

KUCHING (May 28): The Ministry for Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) Sarawak needs to update itself with the latest technology so it can deliver top-class services, said its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Premier, said technology was developing at a fast pace, making it a part of the people’s everyday lives.

With the recent fire that broke out at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room which rendered websites and digital services under the state government inaccessible, Uggah said this indicated how difficult it was to live without technology.

“We need to find out how we can use technology to enable us to deliver our top services. This is to ensure MIPD will be world-class,” he said when speaking at the ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Pre-Gawai dinner at a hotel here Friday night.

Following the recently-concluded second meeting of the first term of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting, he said MIPD now has much to do to meet the people’s expectations.

“We can see a lot of issues raised to us (during the DUN sitting). We know there are areas (in Sarawak) which are lacking especially in terms of roads as well as other issues.

“As such, we have much to do from now on to ensure we can meet the people’s expectations,” he added.

Speaking on the event, Uggah extend his appreciation to the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin for holding the dinner, adding that such events should be held more often.

He added that such gatherings are important because the top management as well as the staff members can get to know each other — not only within the ministry but also the agencies under it.

“Of course, in the past two years, Covid-19 had prevented us from sitting together. Luckily the situation has been improving and we are now on the transition to endemicity,” he added.

Also present at the event were Deputy Ministers for Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo and Dato Majang Renggi.