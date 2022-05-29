Awg Tengah calls on Petronas to hold more CSR programmes in Lawas

LAWAS (May 29): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan calls on Petronas to carry out more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes here.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said that there are still people in Lawas who are in need of assistance.

“Do not forget to help Lawas develop our education, skills, small and medium business.

“Do not focus only on big towns. I know Bintulu is your best, Miri is also your best. Just give Lawas a little bit of attention,” he said when officiating at ‘Sentuhan Kasih Raya Gawai’ a charity programme by Petronas held at Seri Malaysia hotel here yesterday.

Awang Tengah also called on Petronas to help small contractors here by prioritising them for contracts such as maintenance work.

He pointed out that the state government had agreed on production sharing contracts with Petronas with the baseline set at RM2.1 billion.

“However, when Covid-19 hit the country, the oil and gas activity fell through and the baseline was not achieved,” he said.

With the opening of all sectors including O&G as the country transitions into endemicity, he called on Petronas to engage local contractors.

“I know your pipeline is running through the whole district of Lawas and Limbang. It will become a link between Petronas and the community,” he stated.

On the festive charity programme, Awang Tengah thanked Petronas for continuously aiding the less fortunate to celebrate festive seasons.

Meanwhile, general manager of Petronas Sarawak Zulaihi Mohd Mantali said in his address that the charity programme is part of Petronas Foundation’s community well-being and development focus area to share festive cheer with 150 needy households by distributing food assistance.