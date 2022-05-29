Bridgenet Solutions powers MKI with ICT services to meet demand

KUCHING: Bridgenet Solutions Sdn Bhd (Bridgenet Solutions), a subsidiary of Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom), is partnering with MKI IT Solutions (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd (MKI-AP), to assist businesses in the Asia Pacific region as they continue to digitally transform into future-forward enterprises.

MKI-AP is a subsidiary of Japanese IT solutions provider, Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co, Ltd (MKI).

This partnership aims to create a win-win business cooperation ecosystem that is capable of addressing the rapid, ever-changing, and demanding elements of the business environment faced by companies as they embrace the ICT world.

The inking of this partnership was signed between Bridgenet Solutions chief executive officer Keane Leong and MKI-AP managing director Masaaki Yanokuchi.

The ceremony was witnessed by Celcom chief operating officer (technology) and chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah, together with MKI-AP former managing director Atsushi Hibino.

Bridgenet Solutions is a well-established managed ICT services provider with a reputation for providing best-in-class solutions to businesses serving Japanese customers, a market known for its meticulousness, punctuality, and attention to detail.

On the other hand, one of MKI-AP’s key commitments is to best serve its customers with fast, around-the-clock responses and efficient service recovery of complex ICT problems through highly trained professional teams that are expertly trained to safeguard the business interests of customers.

With its managed ICT services, Bridgenet Solutions echoes and fulfils MKI-AP’s commitment to strengthen the customers’ service delivery experience.

More than the added value provided to customers, Bridgenet Solutions is looking to expedite the process of offering vast portfolios of ICT services to customers.

Having been acquired by Celcom in 2021, the company further aims to make its synergised solutions more easily accessible and impactful through this partnership with MKI-AP.

Furthermore, the win-win business model resulting from this collaboration has the potential to greatly accelerate the adoption of digital implementation among businesses across the region, effectively ensuring rapid modernisation.

In the long term, this will result in sustainable growth.