Bus ticket sales returning to pre-pandemic volume for Kuching, Miri

KUCHING (May 29): With domestic travel no longer restricted as the country transitions to endemicity and three more days to Gawai celebration, ticket sales for buses in Kuching and Miri Divisions are recording pre-pandemic volume.

Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association honorary secretary William Chan who is also managing director of Sarawak Transport Company Berhad said Kuching and Miri Divisions recorded 80 to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic volume though bus ticket sales in Sibu and Bintulu were still muted.

“All our members have buses standing by and will increase the number of trips according to demand. Hopefully, starting tomorrow (today),” he said when contacted.

In comparison, the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri had recorded about 50 per cent of regular festive volume the last two days before the celebration.

“We depend on festive sales to help mitigate losses during off peak season when passenger load averages only 20 to 30 per cent,” he explained.

On a separate note, Chan lamented that the federal Transport Ministry has not granted fare adjustment to bus companies in the state since 2009, resulting in insufficient revenue to meet operating costs particularly with inflation.

“We have been asking for fare revision from the federal government every year since 2012. Sadly, our plea fell on deaf ears.”

In a letter to the federal Transport Ministry dated April 5 this year, the association said operating costs had increased by about 37 per cent in the last decade, including expenses incurred for diesel, motor oil, tyres, battery, spare parts, air-conditioning and minimum wage.

Out of 30 bus companies in the state in 2009, Chan said 18 companies had ceased operation as of last year, comprising three companies in Kuching, Sibu (2), Bintulu (2), Mukah (3), Miri (6), Limbang (1) and Lawas (1).