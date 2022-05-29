CM: Spirit of unity must be continued, strengthened

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): The high spirit of unity among the people of various races, ethnicities and religions in the state must be continued and strengthened, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

He said the diversity of races, ethnicities and religions is also the core of the strength of the people in Sabah for a long time.

“Therefore, in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival celebration, I hope the high spirit of unity and unity among the people of various races, ethnicities and religions in the state will be continued and strengthened.

“Hopefully, this cultural and ethnic diversity can unite all levels of society in the state,” he said in his message in conjunction with the State Kaamatan Festival 2022 celebration.

The Chief Minister hoped that the people of the state would continue to appreciate and preserve natural treasures for future generations.

Sabah which is rich in the beauty of natural treasures is also famous as a tourist destination that offers international standard flora and fauna to tourists from within and outside the country.

“Traditionally, the Kaamatan Festival is a sign of our gratitude for the rice crop harvest. Thus, we must remember that the values present in Kaamatan also represent nature as a whole.”

“Kaamatan is also very close to the context of the mandate given by our ancestors to us and one of them is the trust given to us as the successor to safeguard the natural treasures in the state,” he said.

In this regard, he asked all the people to continue to commemorate and respect the existing nature because it is this treasure that helps introduce Sabah to the eyes of the world.

On behalf of the state government, Hajiji wished a happy Kaamatan Festival to all the Kadazandusun Murut and Rungus communities who celebrated it.

“Celebrate this party with joy but always maintain self-control,” he said.