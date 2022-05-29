Coalition should unite people, not for benefit of parties – Shafie

SANDAKAN (May 29): Forming a coalition of political parties will not bring any good if it is done only for the benefit of the parties and not the people.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said if a coalition is set up to unite the people then it is a welcome thing.

“If a coalition is formed just to meet the required number of parties in order to rule, then there is no point in joining forces to face the next general election,” he said when at a meet-the-people gathering organised by Warisan Libaran at Kampung Sebait Batu 10, Libaran, on Saturday.

He said everyone know that the foundation of the coalition was based solely on their interests.

Shafie said many countries in the world are united without any coalition of political parties and their democratic practices are very mature.

“In neighbouring countries, there is only one governing party but in our country particularly in Sabah, more than 10 parties want to join the coalition.

“If a party doesn’t agree, it gets nothing and decides to be out of the coalition. They collude and get into a fight as well,” he said.

According to Shafie, in the Melaka and Johor state elections, members of the coalition criticised at each other during the campaigns.

He said only the people can win over political parties and not the coalition. Therefore, Malaysia needs a visionary leader who can plug all leakages, bring development and overcome the problem of high cost of living.

Shafie said Malaysia often changed its policies and there are no strong policies.

“The coalition won’t be able to win if the people don’t vote for them. Vote for a leader who will put the country back on the right track,” he said.