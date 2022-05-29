Covid-19: Over 50 pct of children in Malaysia remain unvaccinated albeit PICKids ends May 31

KUCHING (May 29): More than 50 per cent of Malaysia’s children aged five to 11 have not been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine albeit the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) is scheduled to end this coming Tuesday (May 31).

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) CovidNow website, only 48 per cent or 1,701,913 children across the nation have been given the first vaccine dose, as of Friday (May 27).

Sarawak topped the PICKids table with 90 per cent of its children having been administered the first vaccine dose.

Melaka came in second at 62.7 per cent, followed by Klang Valley (57 per cent), Johor (55.5 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (54.5 per cent), Penang (52.1 per cent), Labuan (51.8 per cent) and Perak (49 per cent).

Other states that recorded first-dose vaccination rate below the national rate were Pahang (38.5 per cent), Kedah (33.3 per cent), Sabah (31.8 per cent), Perlis (31.1 per cent), Terengganu (19.9 per cent) and Kelantan (15.6 per cent).

In a Facebook post today, the MoH appealed to parents not to send their children for inoculation at the eleventh hour.

“Don’t wait for the last moment. Register your child immediately to get the first dose injection of Covid-19 under the Ministry of Health Malaysia’s PICKids, which will end on May 31,” read the social media post.

Meanwhile, 32.5 per cent of Malaysia’s children had been fully vaccinated against the virus, and this translated into 1,152,515 fully vaccinated children.

Sarawak recorded the highest vaccination rate for children at 69.8 per cent, well ahead of the national rate.

Placed at second was Melaka at 42.9 per cent, followed by Penang (41.6 per cent), Johor (39 per cent), Klang Valley (38.7 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (37.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that had vaccination rates below the national rate were Perak (31.6 per cent), Labuan (29.7 per cent), Pahang (23.4 per cent), Perlis (20.1 per cent), Kedah (19.5 per cent), Sabah (18.2 per cent), Terengganu (10.2 per cent) and Kelantan (8.5 per cent).

Malaysia’s PICKids was supposed to conclude on May 15, but had been extended till end of the month.

Such extension was to compensate for the closure of Covid-19 vaccination centres during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Labour Day holidays early this month.

Parents who have not been informed of an appointment on MySejahtera may walk in to any government health clinic before May 31 to have their children inoculated.

Malaysia launched PICKids on Feb 3 this year to protect children against Covid-19.