CovidNow: Sarawak records 304 new Covid-19 infections from May 22-28

KUCHING (May 29): Sarawak recorded a total of 304 new Covid-19 infections from May 22-28, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 306,550 yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, Sarawak had 41 cases yesterday, followed by 46 cases (May 27), 72 cases (May 26), 49 cases (May 25), 34 cases (May 24), 27 cases (May 23) and 35 cases (May 22).

As of yesterday, Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,733, of which 378 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

This week, the 30-39 age group contributed 17.4 per cent of Sarawak’s infections, followed by the 18-29 age group (16.5 per cent), the 40-49 age group (13.5 per cent), the 50-59 age group (11.8 per cent) and the 60-69 age group (9.9 per cent).

Yesterday, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 50.7 per cent

This was below the national rate of 58.3 per cent.

Selangor topped the country’s ICU bed usage table at 82.6 per cent, followed by Kedah 76.7 per cent and Klang Valley 74 per cent.

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Sabah (56 per cent), Perak (47.1 per cent), Putrajaya (45 per cent), Terengganu (40 per cent), Penang (37.7 per cent), Perlis (31.6 per cent) and Pahang (30 per cent).

Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination rate for children aged five to 11 went further up to 69.8 per cent, which translated into 199,562 fully vaccinated children, as of Friday.

The state continued to lead the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) since its rollout in February this year.

Sarawak’s vaccination rate for children was well ahead of the national rate of 32.5 per cent, which translated into 1,152,515 fully vaccinated children.

A total of 271,873 or 94 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in Sarawak had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nationally, a total of 2,912,165 or 93.6 per cent of adolescents had been fully vaccinated.

In terms of total population, Sarawak’s 83.3 per cent, translated into 2,352,734 individuals had been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 55.6 per cent or 1,571,302 individuals had been administered the booster doses.

Throughout the country, 82.8 per cent or 27,038,701 individuals had been fully vaccinated, while 49.3 per cent or 16,091,882 individuals had been given the booster doses.