Dogs rounded up after DBKK received complaint

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): Acting on a public complaint on the presence of stray dogs in the Kingfisher area, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) launched an operation and caught three dogs from there.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the dogs were caught using nets and none of the animals sustained any injuries in the operation which was conducted on May 18.

“On May 20, an individual came to DBKK’s animal pound to claim two of the dogs. The individual admitted to caring and feeding the dogs at Kingfisher Riverside Plaza. The person was compounded RM100 under the Dog Registration and Control (Amendment) By-Laws 2008 for allowing dogs to roam in public places,” Noorliza said.

DBKK also advised dog owners to obtain a license for their pet dogs as according to the same by-laws, pet dogs aged six months and above must be licensed. The license fee for female dogs is RM10 each, while the license rate for male and female dogs (which have been spayed) is RM5 each.

For control purposes, DBKK’s policy only allows the keeping of two dogs for each courtyard and fenced house, she disclosed, adding that no pet dogs are allowed in shop houses, condominiums, flats as well as residences that do not have a fenced yard.

“DBKK calls on dog owners to be more responsible and not let their dogs wander around in public places. Their dogs should be vaccinated to be free of disease and neutered to prevent unwanted reproduction.

“For dog owners who are moving houses they must also take their pet dogs and not abandon them,” she stressed.

According to Noorliza, the DBKK Animal Control Division will ensure that public areas are free of stray dogs.

“The department received 617 reports of dogs becoming a nuisance in 2021 and 263 reports as of May this year. Among the reports were of stray dogs chasing, barking at or biting people and the situation has caused public concern for their safety.

“There are also complaints of the noise as a result of the dogs barking and rubbish bins being upended by the stray dogs who would then scatter the contents all over the place making the place dirty,” she lamented.

Noorliza said that as a local authority, DBKK is responsible to ensure that the issue of stray dogs is controlled so as not to pose a risk of harassment to the public. DBKK also wants to prevent the spread of rabies, she said.

Among the methods of catching dogs used by DBKK is by using nets (nets) and dog traps (traps). Dogs roaming in public places will be caught by a team of trained dog catchers. The captured dog will be placed in DBKK’s animal pound and kept for seven days while efforts are made to identify the owner.

If the dog is not claimed, it will be put up for adoption and those that are not adopted will be put to sleep by the Sabah Veterinary Services Department, she said.