Dr Sim: GPS govt focusing on resolving ‘sick’ projects in rural areas

KUCHING (May 29): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is striving to bring development into the state by focusing on remedying ‘sick’ projects in the rural areas, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“At the moment, Sarawakians in the rural areas (are asking) ‘What’s the issue?’ The issue is that there are a lot of projects, and a lot of money – but ‘projek sakit banyak’ (a lot of ‘sick’ projects).

“Those issues that have been raised (within the past) 59 years (since the formation of Malaysia) are mostly about water supply, roads and electricity.

“Under the GPS government, we now have the money, and we are moving into (bringing development in the rural areas). This also shows that we are now spending for the people,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at the lighting up ceremony of the White Cat statue in conjunction with Gawai Dayak celebration at Padungan here last night.

Noting that the state has the biggest budget compared to other states in Malaysia, Dr Sim said the GPS government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg knows where to look for funds in an effort to develop the state.

As such, he called on the people to remain united and strong so that GPS can continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Meanwhile, the White Cat statue has been brightly lit to receive the coming Gawai Dayak celebration, with the statue donning in Gawai traditional costume along with Gawai-themed decorations.

According to Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, this was done as a sign of respect for all races in their culture, traditions and customs, as the lighting-up of the garden was also done during other festivities such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year.

“Gawai as a matter of fact is a celebration of thanksgiving and harvesting. This also symbolises hope, unity and aspiration,” he added.