Hawana 2022 highlights paradigm shift in journalism, says GKMM

KUCHING (May 29): The theme for this year’s National Journalists Day (Hawana) encapsulates the key role of the media community in broadening the horizons of society’s thinking.

According to Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM) pro tem president Fauzi Ishak, journalists in the new millennium have gone beyond just reporting news.

“In line with the theme ‘Suara Jelata Aspirasi Negara’ (People’s Voice, National Aspiration), it is necessary to make a paradigm shift aimed at raising the views of the hosts to the highest level, conveying the grievances of lives in the field, and also bringing the government closer to society.

“Nothing is more exclusive than the voice of the people being given focus in news reporting.

“Let us elevate the dignity of journalism to a much more meaningful level – one that symbolises the real struggles of human beings.

“A competent journalist becomes an agent of knowledge-distribution, giving impact to every level of society. Have the quoted words be accompanied by a foundation of thinking that has conclusive evidence to empower the public mind without fear and cowardice, for the sake of a harmonious life,” he said in a statement.

Fauzi was among the journalists and editors from all over the country who attended the Hawana 2022 event in Melaka today, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officiated at the opening ceremony.

Fauzi said it was ‘wonderful’ to have had the opportunity to speak to the Prime Minister regarding the establishment of GKMM.

“Thank you, Prime Minister, for supporting our initiative of establishing the GKMM.”

For the record, GKMM is an affiliation that comprises 14 state-level media associations and clubs, bringing together journalists from both government and private mediaorganisations, across all platforms.

Its working committee was established after the ‘Pemukiman Media Se-Malaysia’ (Settlement of Malaysian Media) in Langkawi in March this year.

For now, the affiliation is in the midst of refining the draft of its constitution before forwarding its application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Under GKMM’s umbrella are Kelab Media Putrajaya, Kelab Pengamal Media Melaka, Kelab Media Kedah, Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), Kelab Media Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor, Kelab Media Johor, Kelab Wartawan Media Terengganu, Kelab Media Negeri Sembilan, Kelab Media Pahang, Persatuan Wartawan Perlis, Kelab Media Perak, Kelab Media Sabah, Kelab Media Pulau Pinang, and Kelab Media Kelantan.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, FSJA president Andy Jong conveyed the members’ ‘Happy Hawana 2022’ wish to all journalists, especially their Sarawak comrades.

He also called for every member of the media fraternity to ‘uphold and embrace’ this year’s theme.

“We also fully support the ‘Melaka Declaration’ and hope that it would be a catalyst in producing more competent and high-quality journalists.

“The NSJA thanks both thefederal and state governments for their support and assistance to Sarawak media practitioners over the years.

“We express our highest appreciation especially to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa for their undivided support towards journalists in the country,” said Jong.