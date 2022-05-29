Inauguration of the first Melanau Heritage Gallery, a pride for Melanau

MUKAH (May 29): The Melanau Oya Heritage Gallery has marked a milestone for the small town in the Mukah division and a pride of the Melanau, as a whole.

Deputy Chairman of the Melanau Oya Welfare Trust Board, Hendi Suhai, said it was a historical moment and a dream came true for the community when met during the Melanau Heritage Gallery opening ceremony yesterday.

Hendi said that the idea to have such a gallery was first brought up in 2014, mooted by the chairperson of the board who is also the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

He hoped that the Melanau Oya Heritage Gallery, which would be opened to the public in June, would be one of the attractions, not only for Oya but for the entire Mukah division.