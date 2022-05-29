IPTs urged to expand cooperation with foreign technical universities to strengthen TVET

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): Higher education institutions (IPTs) are urged to expand cooperation and establish strategic collaborations with foreign technical universities to strengthen the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, in a statement today, said to expand the international strategic network, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iaşi (TUIASI).

She said the MoU will focus on efforts to address environmental sustainability issues such as waste generation, environmental pollution and climate change through the use of recycled materials.

“The global economic downturn, industrial restructuring and workforce transformation have forced IPTs to seek opportunities for continuous professional development to remain competitive and relevant,” she said.

Yesterday, Noraini witnessed the signing ceremony of the MoU between UniMAP, represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Ts Dr Zaliman Sauli and TUIASI, represented by its rector, Prof Dan Cașcaval in Iasi, Romania.

Noraini added that her ministry would give full support to UniMAP and TUIASI to spur greater exchange of expertise, knowledge and technology as well as promotional, training and development programmes for students and staff. – Bernama