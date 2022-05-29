Kg Beringgis, Kg Kawang gazetted as village reserves

PAPAR (May 29): The State Government has gazetted land totalling 129.04 hectares as village reserves for Kampung Beringgis and Kampung Kawang here.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor presented the gazette letters to District Officer Hadzlan Jabli.

Under the gazette dated May 12, 2022, 48.10 hectares have been gazetted as village reserves for Kampung Beringgis while 80.937 hectares for Kampung Kawang.

The ceremony was held at the residence of Kawang assemblyman and Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Gulamhaidar Khan Bahadar in conjunction with his Aidilfitri open house in Pengalat Besar on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also presented cheque replicas of RM600,000 to SM St Joseph Papar principal Jenith Mahibol and RM2 million to Limbahau Assemblyman Datuk Juil Nuatim for the construction of the school’s new building and a new community hall in Limbahau respectively.

Both contributions were from the State Government.

Present were Assistant Industrial Development Minister Mohd Tamin Zainal who is also Pantai Manis assemblyman, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Lands and Survey Director Bernard Liew and PBS Pantai Manis chief Datuk Johnny Mositun.