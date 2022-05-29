Largest gathering of cosplayers in KK

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): More than 3,000 cosplayers and enthusiasts turned up for the KK Cost Fest Gathering at the Sabah State Library in Tanjung Aru on Sunday in what was supposed to be a small cosplay event.

Cosplayers who were dressed up as characters from films, anime and video games were seen posing for photographs and chilling outside the library, while others waited patiently for their turn to enter the event hall in the library due to crowd control measures.

Organizer Johan Julian Lee said the KK Cost Fest Gathering was supposed to be a small event as the event hall in the library has a maximum capacity of 100 persons.

He said the event was organized by HobbyCon, an annual anime, comics and games (ACG) event, that has been running for 16 years.

“KK Cos Fest was meant to be the first event after two years of Covid-19 pandemic to announce other ACG events in 2022.

“But the crowd who turned up today was even more than HobbyCon,” Johan said.

He estimated the crowd at the library to be more than 3,000, including about 300 cosplayers.

“From my observation, 80 per cent of those who turn up today are new faces.

“Perhaps a lot of people are curious about cosplay and have been waiting for such event after two years of pandemic.”

Johan added that the cosplay community in Kota Kinabalu is about 100 participants, though he expected the number to have increased by now.

Meanwhile, Eliana Au, 19, who dressed up as Kaguya from the Japan anime, “Love Is War”, and her friends, Chow Yun Xin, 19, as Klee from a Chinese video game Genshin Impact, and Nashwa Adiva, 20, as Naruto, said they had fun cosplaying and watching others in their costumes.

“We want to bring the characters to life and be the characters ourselves through role playing.”

In fact, the trio said they were inspired by the characters they play.

For instance, Au said she was inspired by Kaguya’s romance, Chow by Klee’s adorability and Nashwa was inclined towards Naruto’s carefree attitude growing up.

On the reason the event attracted a large crowd, Nashwa said the participants wanted to see their favourite characters come to life.

“People also come for their anime items or merchandise,” she added.

On the other hand, Airinna Ariffin, who showed up as La Muerte from the animated film, ‘The Book of Life’, said she started cosplaying with her friends this year.

“I like being in fancy, elaborate costumes,” said the 18-year-old lass from Membakut, who is currently waiting for her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results.