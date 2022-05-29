Lee: Harsher punishment for reckless driving

MIRI (May 29): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin laments the many incidents of traffic signal poles being knocked down by reckless drivers here.

He said Jalan Bintang recorded the most number of cases and hoped the police would track down the culprits from CCTV installed throughout the city including traffic lights junctions.

“This morning at Pujut 7, I saw a traffic signal pole knocked down. This has happened many times,” he told reporters during a road safety campaign here yesterday.

He hoped harsher punishment can be taken against reckless drivers who do not comply with road safety regulations and endanger the safety of others.