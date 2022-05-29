Malaysian media practitioners celebrate Hawana 2022 today

MELAKA (May 29): The National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2022 is celebrated here today by media practitioners especially journalists.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hawana 2022 carrying the theme “People’s Voice, National Aspiration” will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob this evening.

The celebration held in the historic city will also see the reading of the Melaka Declaration 2022 which contains the views and aspirations of journalists in carrying out their duties and playing a role in developing the country.

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the Hawana 2022 Award to professional journalists, individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions not only in the field of journalism but in shaping the minds of the people through their works.

The largest gathering to commemorate and appreciate the journalism profession in Malaysia is also attended by representatives of journalists from Indonesia and Vietnam.

In conjunction with the celebration, Ikatan Setia Kawan Wartawan Malaysia Indonesia (Iswami) has invited 17 key media leaders from Indonesia including Iswami Indonesia, Indonesian News Agency (Antara), TVOne & VivaNews, DetikCom, Kompas TV, Kompas, The Jakarta Post and Metro TV.

The Hawana 2022 celebration will begin with two sessions of the National Media Forum themed ‘Journalism in the Fourth Era of the Industrial Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities’ which starts at 9am.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalist Day in conjunction with the publication of the first newspaper edition in Malaysia, which is Utusan Melayu on May 29, 1939, which became the first media platform in Malaysia.

The inaugural Hawana celebration themed “Defending the Nation, Building the Country”, held on April 11, 2018 at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur was attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from all over the country.

On Nov 30 2021, the government agreed to maintain May 29 each year as National Journalist Day. – Bernama