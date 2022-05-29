Mohammad Tony Ong re-elected to helm Macma Sarawak for another term

KUCHING (May 29): A seasoned banker Mohammad Tony Ong was re-elected to helm Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (Macma) Sarawak branch for another term.

The regional director of RHB Bank Sarawak Region was returned unopposed as Macma Sarawak during its 23rd annual general meeting where election of office bearers for the 2022-2023 term was held.

The AGM, held at Islamic Information Centre in Kuching, also saw Mohd Amirul Abdullah returned unopposed as the vice-chairman along with five other ordinary committee members namely Norliza Sa’di, Hajijah Abdullah, Mohd Ammar Choo Abdullah, Zurina Tan Abdullah and Azura Liaw Abdullah.

The committee will appoint up to five additional committee members to complete the new line-up for 2022-2023 term.

Mohammad Tony, meanwhile, urged children of Macma Sarawak members to strive for academic excellence.

During the AGM, 13 children of its members with excellent academic results in SPM and STPM as well as those in colleges and universities with CGPA of 3.0 and above received cash incentive totalling RM8,400.

President of Macma, Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, who was present, commended the Macma Sarawak for being able to organise numerous activities for the benefits of not only Macma members but also the local communities, including during the pandemic.