More rate hikes may come in months ahead

Fundamental outlook

THE US first quarter (1Q) GDP fell 1.5 per cent, worse than forecast. Pending home sales dropped 3.9 per cent in May on a monthly basis, lower than the previous month.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes indicated that there will likely be more rate hikes in the coming months. Market experts advised investors to stay off the market and keep cash on tight reserve.

The British Government slapped a one-off tax on oil and gas companies to ease the rising inflation. British citizens have been urging the Conservative ruling party to do more on cooling off the rising inflation in the country. Analysts say this could lead to another U-turn in support for the parliament led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

WTI Crude prices recovered to US$115 per barrel on Friday as the tension in Ukraine persisted. The shortage of energy supply in Europe is growing as oil trade has been sanctioned in Russia.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in a narrow range, supported above 126.50. We foresee the market trend might consolidate and move from 126.50 to 128.50. Traders are cautioned to remain alert as mixed activity is expected in swinging motions.

Euro/US dollar recovered above 1.06 as the dollar waned. Despite the market closing at 1.073, we expect the market movement to move from 1.06 to 1.08 amid mixed trading. Whipsaws might occur in uncertainty and no clear trend could be identified for this week. We recommend to observe the dollar index (USDX).

British pound/US dollar managed to close above 1.26. The trend might not sustain a strong recovery and is prone to correct again. The range is expected to trend from 1.24 to 1.265. Traders will begin to adjust their positions as price movement will be choppy. Caution is warned among traders.

WTI Crude prices rose to US$115 per barrel before the weekend. We predict the trend will rise higher to test the US$120 per barrel or even higher in case the gold market falls. There could be a flight of fund from precious metals to the energy market if the inflation continues to spiral upwards. Downside support could emerge at US$110 per barrel in case of a drawdown.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives made a recovery last week but resisted at RM6,000 per metric tonne level. Market demand is gradually growing again as edible oil prices are recovering. August 2022 Futures contract settled at RM6,315 per metric tonne on Friday. We forecast the range may be contained from RM6,200 to RM6,600 per metric tonne in sideways trading. Beware of violation beyond this range as there is a tendency to break to a new trend.

Gold prices have returned to test US$1,850 per ounce last week. The market might correct again as trading sentiments remain uncertain. We forecast the range to remain from US$1,810 to US$1,860 per ounce. A swinging trend is likely to occur as traders deal in mixed activity.

Silver prices hovered around US$22 per ounce last week. The market is prone to fall in the coming week with resistance emerging at US$22.30 per ounce. Downside target might reach US$21 per ounce again if precious metals make a correction. We expect the silver market to be less active than the gold market.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.