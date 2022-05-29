Nanta encourages export of chicken from S’wak if there is surplus

KUCHING (May 29): Sarawak is encouraged to export chicken if there is a surplus in the state, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

However, he said local supply needs to be sufficient as priority is given to local consumers.

“If (the surplus chicken) is true, if can be exported, why not? So long as we don’t face a situation where local supply is insufficient but continues to be exported — we forbid this.

“If there are surplus chickens, why not (export them)? This is already an industry,” he said when met by reporters after his visit to CCK Fresh Mart, Stutong here in conjunction with the Hari Gawai Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) on Sunday.

Nanta mentioned during an engagement session with industry players here on Saturday, he was given the assurance that chicken supply in the state is sufficient.

On his visit, he said this was done to observe the compliance of the Gawai SHMMP and gain information on issues faced by traders, especially on the prices of items and the current situation of necessities.

“Aside from that, this visit is to inform the people on the government’s efforts in tackling the high cost of living and price hikes,” he added.