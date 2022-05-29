Regatta Lepa best platform to highlight traditional culture

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): The state government is committed to supporting the efforts and initiatives of each district in highlighting the unique culture and traditions of the community in their respective areas such as the Regatta Lepa.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the people of Sabah were lucky to have a diversity of races and cultures which is a tourist attraction for the state.

“Therefore, organizing a program like this is the best platform for the people, especially the Bajau community in the Semporna district to highlight their traditional culture to visitors.

“Other than the richness and beauty of biodiversity, the Regatta Lepa festival must continue to be honored, especially for the younger generation,” he said when launching the Sabah Regatta Lepa 2022 Promotion and Development Ceremony at Padang Merdeka here on Saturday night.

Hajiji pointed out that the opening of the country’s border on April 1 was seen to help revive Sabah’s economy which was badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The closure of the Malaysian border for the past two years had affected the state’s tourism sector which is one of the main sources of income for Sabah’s economy. I am confident that the organization of the Regatta Lepa festival will continue to make Semporna district as a leading tourism and arts and culture destination not only in the state and region but also internationally,” he said.

Hajiji also congratulated the Semporna Bajau Arts Cultural Organization (PEKAS) and the Academy of Arts and Creative Technology, (ASTiF), Universiti Malaysia Sabah for their efforts and cooperation to make the International Lepa Regatta Festival which took place from May 23 to May 28, a success.

The Chief Minister also said that as president of the Sabah Bajau Sama Association (PBSS) he will make effort to see to it that the proposal to create a research chair for the Bajau Sama ethnic group at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), could be realized.

Earlier, PEKAS chairman Datuk Nasir Tun Sakaran Dandai said that PEKAS proposed that a research chair for the Bajau Sama ethnic group be established at UMS and the association would give strong support to the proposal.