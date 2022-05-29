Sabah’s Covid-19 cases drop for second day

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): Sabah’s Covid-19 infections were on a downward trend for the second day in a row when only 39 cases were reported on Sunday.

This was 18 cases lower than the 57 reported on Saturday, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said that there was reduction of cases in eight districts while five districts increased.

Among the districts with reduced numbers were Kota Kinabalu from 25 on Saturday to 13 on Sunday and Penampang which recorded nine cases the day before and only four on Sunday.

There were no additional cases in 15 districts in the last 24 hours while 11 districts recorded one new case each.

Of the 39 cases on Sunday only one was in category three while the others are in categories one and two.