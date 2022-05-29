Sarawak police commissioner tells public to be wary of scams

KUCHING (May 29): Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri urged the people to be wary when receiving unsolicited, fraudulent text messages and to protect themselves from being scammed.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of a community policing programme at Taman Malihah multipurpose hall in Matang here yesterday, he advised the public to ignore any suspicious text messages offering deals which were too good to be true.

“Please do not entertain any messages, especially ones that have congratulated you on your winnings, and even more so when you have never even bought the product that was mentioned in the text,” said Azman, adding that victims were susceptible to being scammed when their fears were exploited.

Citing top scams such as Macau scam, bogus loans and love scam, Azman pointed out the challenges faced in tackling cybercrime activities as fraudsters could be anywhere around the world, prying for victims.

Deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad were among those present at the community policing programme which focused on cyber crimes and crime prevention.