Supply of chicken, eggs in Bintulu stable, says KPDNHEP

BINTULU (May 28): The supply of chicken and chicken eggs in Bintulu is stable so far, says Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu officer Nazari Hassan.

He added based on the ministry’s daily monitoring and inspection at the premises, there is also no price hike reported for both essential items especially with Gawai Dayak celebration around the corner.

“The supply for both items are stable because the premises in Bintulu obtained their stocks from Sibu and Kuching.

“The delivery to Bintulu is three times a week and so far, there is no shortage of supply recorded,” Nazari said when asked whether there are any shortages of chicken and chicken eggs in the market.

He said although there was no panic buying reported of the chicken and chicken eggs, the latter would usually be sold out in just a few hours after the premises have restocked them.

According to Nazari, the supply of controlled goods at the selected retailers and wholesalers, as of May 28 in Bintulu was 44,376 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar, 34.07 metric tonnes of packet cooking oil, 784kg of standard chicken, 568kg of super chicken and 28,794kg of wheat flour.

He said the supply would be updated daily in their system to ensure that they are enough for the local market.