Traffic light project meant to address traffic jam problem in Samarahan, says council chief

KUCHING (May 29): The daily traffic jam hitting the roundabouts is now the most critical problem in Samarahan, says Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

In this regard, he hopes that this situation would be resolved once the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway traffic light project has reached completion.

According to him, the Public Works Department (JKR) will appoint a new contractor for the project by this July, adding that the works should finish by October next year.

“When the traffic light project is completed, it should bring relief and joy to the long-suffering people of Samarahan.

“Same goes when the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project is operational,” he said when met at MPKS Aidilfitri and Pre-Gawai 2022 gathering Saturday night.

On the ART project, Minos said construction should commenced by the last quarter of this year.

“MPKS welcomes this project because it will surely help solve Samarahan’s perennial traffic problem,” he said.

It is reported that the ART project comprises two lines – the Samarahan Line from Rembus to Hikmah Exchange stretching 28km and passing 14 stations; and the Serian Line from Mile 12 to Isthmus Kuching, spanning 24km and passing 13 stations.

On other upcoming developments in Samarahan, Minos said a hospital, a cancer centre, an infectious disease research centre, MPKS headquarters, Puspakom headquarters, a shopping mall and a housing hub would be established there.

He also said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s state constituency of Gedong, also in the Samarahan Division, would undergo rapid development.

“MPKS will face all challenges as the councillors and the staff are united, and as all the YBs (elected representatives) in Samarahan go all out in helping the council.”

Minos also said the council was working with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) in addressing the floods that had been hitting certain parts of Samarahan every year.

“This would take time to be solved, but it (works) will be done by 2025,” he added.