Uggah: Razi’s appointment as deputy minister ‘a gift from GPS govt to Saribas voters’

KUCHING (May 29): The appointment of Saribas assemblyman Mohamad Razi Sitam as the Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development (Community Wellbeing Development) has been termed as “a gift from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to the voters in Saribas”.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who pointed this out yesterday, said Razi’s convincing victory in the Dec 18 polls last year had landed him the cabinet post, and with this, Razi’s constituents can look forward to further progress in Saribas.

“This appointment (of Razi) is a gift from the GPS government to Saribas voters. This also means Saribas can look forward to more development programmes coming its way.

“Myself as Bukit Saban assemblyman nearby and Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, we will help Razi to ensure this (more development),” he told a Hari Raya Aidilfitri and pre-Gawai gathering held at the Riveria Futsal Court in Debak which was also attended by Razi, Lawson and a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Dr Richard Rapu.

Uggah, who is Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, said voters in Saribas had made the right choice as they gave their strong support to GPS man Razi during the last state election.

On Dec 18 last year, Razi retained Saribas for GPS with a comfortable 3,236 vote-majority, after polling 5,138 votes in a five-cornered fight.

With the next parliamentary election expected to be held this year, Uggah hoped that voters in Saribas would continue supporting GSP candidate for the Betong parliamentary seat.

“This will greatly facilitate Saribas future development and prosperity,” he said.

According to him, the government is in the process of developing the Lubok Tamang Agropark in Debak.

He said the project was aimed educate and guide farmers on the concept and practice of the more superior modern farming.

Toward this end, he called on the local community there to further strengthen their unity and support for GPS.

At the function, Uggah announced a government landas season financial aid worth RM205,500 to local fishermen.