Visitors brave rain for Bidayuh Langgi dance competition in Serian

SERIAN (May 29): The rain did not stop a crowd of 1,000 people from converging on the Community Park here on Friday night for the ‘Bidayuh Langgi Dance (Authentic and Creative) 2022’.

The dance competition was among the crowd-pulling activities throughout the week-long Serian Gawai Bazaar 2022 here.

There were nine troupes that took part, with the members comprising Bidayuhs and non-Bidayuhs who presented their versions of the ‘Langgi’ dance.

Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, who officiated at the event, highlighted the importance of preserving traditional dances, in view of them being integral in the cultural identity of any community.

He also said the competition, run by the Tebedu state constituency service centre, was also meant to boost the Gawai celebratory mood, which many had missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

“Gawai is a time to celebrate, and a time for us to rejoice. In the old days, our forefathers celebrated Gawai because they were happy with the bountiful harvest.

“In the modern days, though, we celebrate it for different reasons. Nowadays, we celebrate and rejoice for reasons such as job promotions, some due to business, and some to be grateful for a good year,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said traditional dances should be displayed and demonstrated to the new generation for them to learn and appreciate.

“Every dance move, every step has its own meaning. We, at DBNA, encourage the hosting of activities such as this, as they give awareness to the younger generations of the importance of preserving our cultural identity.”

Ik Pahon also conveyed his appreciation to Sinang and other local elected representatives for allocating funds, which had facilitated the return of the Serian Gawai Bazaar after a two-year hiatus.

“The fight against Covid-19 is still on. I hope we all would continue to adhere strictly to the SOPs (standard operating procedures) as we hold and participate in the activities and Gawai Dayak celebration.

“As long as we are able to portray our cultural identity, the Bidayuhs will remain relevant,” said the DBNA leader.

Meanwhile, ABT Dancers from Kampung Tangga emerged the winner of the competition, taking home the RM1,500 prize money and also a trophy.

Placing the respective first and second runner-up were SMK Tebakang and Girumpung Batan Asal Labak Situngkang from Kampung Janan, who received RM1,000 and RM700, respectively.

The other six participating troupes were given RM300 each.

Local recording artists Harry Acid Rain and Rozzie Mila also performed at the event.