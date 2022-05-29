Volatile oil prices, inflation remain key risks to Petronas Dagangan

KUCHING: Volatility in crude oil prices, supply chain disruptions, and global inflation remain key risks to Petronas Dagangan Bhd’s (Petronas Dagangan) operation as these factors are catalysts to higher retail oil prices, analysts observed.

To note, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) opined that with the demand recovery for oil and gradual reopening of border restrictions and the return of the tourism industry will continue to affect Petronas Dagangan’s sales volume in the near term.

“The reopening of international borders as Malaysia transitioned to the endemic phase for Covid-19 had paved the way for more passenger traffic via local and international travel and tourism in 2022,” the research arm said.

“Petronas Dagangan is expecting this to positively impact the demand for its products and services; subsequently supporting the local economic recovery.

“Moving forward, the group will continue to leverage its digital platform, further strengthening its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution channels, expand PETRONAS AutoExpert outlets and accelerate growth of its Lubricant business.

“Additionally, Petronas Dagangan is planning to introduce Electric Vehicle DC Fast Chargers to the market as part of its pursuit in the EV ecosystem and sustainability goals.

“Nevertheless, the risk to its operations continue to ride on the back of the oil price volatility contributed by the rising inflation, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the tightening of crude supply worldwide.”

Overall, MIDF Research continued to view Petronas Dagangan on a positive note, on the basis of its expansion of its non-fuel sales, improvement on its digital platforms and fuel access, and strategic initiatives for sustainability in the clean energy market.