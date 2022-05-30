Abang Johari: Gedong to have district council soon

GEDONG (May 30): The Sarawak government will set up a district council for the Gedong District soon, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg last night.

He explained that this was planned due to the need for Gedong to have its own district council that can manage the administration of development activities in the area.

“Once the administrative center is set up in the Gedong area which has now been upgraded to a district, then we will set up the Gedong District Council where local leaders will be appointed as councillors.

“With this, they can assist in the planning and implementation of any development activities in the district more effectively,” he said at the Gedong District Level Pre Gawai Celebration 2022 at the Ulu Gedong RTC Hall here last night.

Gedong officially became a district on Dec 12 last year. It was one of the new districts approved last year along with Siburan, Pantu and Lingga.

Abang Johari, who spoke in a mixture of Malay and Iban, said he, as the current Gedong assemblyman, will strive to bring more development to the area.

“It has been five months since I was elected as Gedong assemblyman. In fact, it is coming to my sixth month.

“A lot of planning has been done. Now it is left for implementation. Allocation has been set aside for Gedong, one of them is to build a road from Ulu Simunjan to Gedong.

“The road alignment has been decided. With the road, we can open up land for agriculture. The people here can develop their land,” he said.

According to him, Gedong has the potential to contribute to the government’s efforts to create food security in the state.

“This will be implemented through the development of a road network that will connect Gedong to Samarahan, the airport area and Sejingkat area where a new port will be built, thus enabling agricultural products cultivated by local communities through land owned to be exported more easy to other areas, ” he added.

He pointed out the creation of food security is important to reduce dependence on imported goods since prices are increasing due to the slightly weaker value of the ringgit at this time.

On another matter, Abang Johari said he also approved an additional allocation of RM400,000 through the Other Religious Affairs Unit (Unifor) for two churches to be built in the Ulu Gedong area.

He explained that initially, funds of RM500,000 each had been allocated for the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kampung Batu Pengasah and St Mark Chapel Gayau Church, but additional allocation was still needed due to the issue of rising building material prices.

“I was informed of their situation by (previous Gedong assemblyman) Datuk Naroden Majais.

“As the Gawai Dayak celebration is coming, we will approve the extra allocation in view that the people will utilise the church to pray for good health, pray for the Sarawak, and for unity of its people regardless of different religion and background,” he said, adding he was happy to celebrate Gawai with the Gedong for the first time since elected.

At the ceremony, he also presented letters of appointment to seven community leaders.

Meanwhile, Naroden, who was the event organising chairman, said the people of Gedong are grateful to Abang Johari for elevating the Gedong constituency from ‘kampung’ status to district status.

“Gedong, as a district, will have its own administrative centre.

“Gedong will also have government agencies such as agriculture, welfare, a police station, a fire station, the Gedong district council, and the post office, among others,” he said.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Batang Sadong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo, chief political secretary to the premier Fazruddin Abdul Rahman, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris, and Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.