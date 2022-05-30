Boy, 11, dies in car-lorry crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (May 30): An 11-year-old boy died while four others were injured after the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a lorry at the Bintulu-Miri coastal road around 3.30pm yesterday (May 29).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John said the victim succumbed to severe head injuries while receiving treatment at the Bintulu Hospital’s Red Zone here at around 5.45pm.

The boy was identified as Micheal Tyson Unding Ngelai.

Two other children aged seven and eight, and a 46-year-old woman and the 52-year-old driver sustained injuries.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene found that both vehicles were moving in the same direction (from Samalaju to Bintulu town),” he said in a statement.

He added during the incident, the lorry laddened with oil palm was moving on the left lane while a car driven by the victim was behind on the right lane.

“However, the lorry driver suddenly entered the right lane and attempted to turn into a junction on the right.

“The car driver could not avoid the lorry and crashed to its side before losing control, skidded into the opposite lane and landed in a ditch,” he said.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.