DCM: Elevate Unduk Ngadau from state to national level

PENAMPANG (May 30): The Unduk Ngadau competition should be elevated from a state level to a national level contest as the contest is also carried out at other states and not just in Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“There are also winners from other states,” he said.

Dr Jeffrey who is also Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said in his speech as the Sodop Unduk Ngadau 2022 at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) near here that perhaps the State Unduk Ngadau contest will be called national level Unduk Ngadau contest next year.

The contestants of this year’s state level Unduk Ngadau include from Johor, Melaka, Putrajaya and Klang Valley.

Dr Jeffrey also said that the Unduk Ngadau contest has been running for 60 years.

“Thanks to the Unduk Ngadau committee and the KDCA Women Council, they have compiled all the records and have set up an UNK gallery. Hopefully this gallery will become a museum of our tradition. Every year, it becomes better and its collection growing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the winners during the Sodop Unduk Ngadau 2022 are Sylvernie Belinda (Inanam) for Tati Topiodo , Anya Kimberly (Paitan) for Tati Tosuau and Carolyn Tony (Penampang) as the model to wear the winning attire under the Basaan Tinandai Togingo.

Present to grace the event were the Chief Minister’s wife Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim and Tindarama Joanna Kitingan.