Dwindling supply of eggs frustrates Sibu traders, consumers

SIBU (May 30): The dwindling supply of chicken eggs over the past few weeks ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration is frustrating both traders and consumers here.

An observation by sister paper Utusan Borneo at Sibu Central Market yesterday found the supply of eggs sold out as early as 8am, with customers arriving later visibly frustrated and disappointed when told that no more eggs were available.

A hawker who preferred to remain anonymous said suppliers started limiting the supply of eggs to traders a few weeks ago.

“I don’t know why they limit the number of eggs supplied to us. When asked, they just replied that the situation is not yet stable. I don’t know how to explain to customers as I only get a limited supply,” he bemoaned.

His limited supply of chicken eggs delivered around 6am was sold out by as early as 7am because customers were scrambling to buy eggs.

Meanwhile, Noni, 27, an employee of a nearby supermarket, said the supermarket has placed a limit on how many eggs a customer is able to purchase.

“If not, some buyers would take advantage by buying and re-selling elsewhere at a higher price,” she said.

A burger vendor, Abdul Wafi, 32, said the shortage of eggs has affected his business.

“I’ve had to temporarily take down my egg-based menu due to difficulty in getting supply.

“This has caused many of my customers to look for other burger stalls that still have eggs on their menu. I hope this situation will improve soon, otherwise my business will suffer losses,” he said.