ICQS post to be built in Serikin soon under 12th MP

BAU (May 30): The federal government has approved RM50 million for the construction of the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) post in Serikin, said Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He hailed this as a significant development to facilitate inter-border movement between both Malaysia and Indonesia and will help to spur economic growth and tourism activities especially in areas near the border.

“We visited the proposed site and this project is under the 12th Malaysia Plan. We expect construction to begin in the near future and we have to wait for the approval of the State Planning Authority (SPA) to begin the work,” he revealed after the site visit near the Sarawak-Kalimantan, Indonesia border recently.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman made the visit with staff from the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), Public Works Department, Land and Survey Department and Immigration Department.

According to Henry, the land for the site had been requisited and awaiting SPA in appointing an architect and a consultant and call for tender.

To another question, he said the reopening of the popular Serikin Weekend Market will be discussed with the Kuching Resident’s Office in a meeting soon.

“The meeting will discuss how to reopen the market and to evaluate the current situation.

“The meeting will begin after the Gawai Festival, and we’ll leave it to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to decide whether or not the market can be reopened,” he informed.

“Maybe the market can be opened in stages with strict regulations,” he added.