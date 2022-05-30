King, Queen extend Pesta Kaamatan greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their Pesta Kaamatan greetings to all who celebrated the festival in Sabah.

Their Majesties, in a post on the Istana Negara official Facebook account, expressed hope that the festival celebrated by the Kadazandusun community will continue to foster inter-racial harmony in Malaysia and strengthen unity among the people.

They also expressed hope that it will bring prosperity, well-being, peace and happiness to all.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan. Happy Pesta Kaamatan,” Their Majesties said.

The Pesta Kaamatan which is also known as the Harvest Festival is celebrated by the Kadazandusun community in Sabah today and tomorrow, as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season. – Bernama