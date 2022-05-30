Labourer pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting 13-year-old daughter

KUCHING (May 30): A labourer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of committing incestuous acts, and sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

The 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty for committing incestuous acts on his daughter, charged under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code which provides for 30 years in prison and caning.

He allegedly committed the offence around 8am and 8pm on Dec 28, 2021, in an unmarked house in Lundu.

For the third charge of sexually assaulting his daughter, he also pleaded not guilty under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which if found guilty, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act for physically assaulting his daughter by licking her private part and groping her breast.

The offence was committed between 8am and 8pm on Dec 28, 2021 at the same location.

The Section, read together with Section 16 of the same Act provides for jail up to twenty years and shall also be liable for whipping.

Earlier, the court set May 27, 2022,for the re-mention of the case and sentence against the accused after he pleaded guilty but he chose to change his plea today.

Judge Maris Agan then further remanded the accused at Puncak Borneo Prison and fixed June 30 this year for pre-trial case management (PTCM).

Maris also directed the accused to engage his defence counsel before the PTCM date.

The case was handled by deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique Md Hilmie.