Malaysia Airlines to operate first passenger flight powered by sustainable fuel

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Malaysia Airlines Bhd will operate the first passenger flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore on June 5 in conjunction with World Environment Day.

The company said the SAF-powered flights — from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore via MH603 and from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur via MH606 — reaffirm the national airline’s commitment to a Sustainable Tomorrow and mark significant progress towards achieving a cleaner, more viable fuel source for regular flights by 2025.

“The flights will be operated on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, using a blend of approximately 38 per cent SAF and conventional jet fuel.

“Compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, this sustainable fuel option, made from 100 per cent renewable waste and residue raw materials (such as cooking oil), can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysia Airlines invites guests and sustainability advocates to travel on the landmark flights. Guests can book from now until June 4 to enjoy up to 15 per cent off when they travel on these flights.

“To enjoy the discount, use the promo code ‘SAF2022’ upon check-out at www.malaysiaairlines.com. Guests are encouraged to book as soon as possible as tickets are selling fast,” it added. — Bernama