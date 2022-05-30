MCC to build nation’s first pump track at public park soon

MIRI (May 30): Miri City Council (MCC) is expected to commence construction of a pump track at Miri Bulatan Park here soon.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting said the RM600,000 project under his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) was approved this year.

“The planning for the project is now in the final stage and MCC will implement the pump track project soon,” he told the media after officiating the Bulatan Park Run 2022 yesterday.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, said once completed, it will be the first public park under the local authority in Malaysia to have a such facility for extreme bike sports.

On Bulatan Park Run 2022, he said the run was organised by Bulatan Miri Running Club (BMRC) in conjunction with the opening of the 1.7 km jogging track extension at the park.

The extension project and installation of roofing at the deck area were sponsored by Shin Yang Sdn Bhd under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The company will also sponsor the building of an outdoor gym and upgrading of basketball facilities at the park in support of MCC’s redevelopment plan.

Also present were Miri mayor cum Pujut Assemblyman Adam Yii, MCC acting secretary Abdul Rahman Taufik and city councillors.