MCPF S’wak to focus on education, public awareness, campaigns to attract more youths

BINTULU (May 30): The Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Sarawak will focus more on education, public awareness and campaigns in crime prevention to engage more youths to participate in its programmes.

Its chairman Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii said this would achieve greater results, MCPF will also engage more youths to participate in its programmes.

“MCPF will support and welcome any programmes from the public in relation to crime prevention,” said its chairman Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii during its first meeting recently.

According to Huang, MCPF will organise a more effective approach to young people who come into contact with juvenile issues.

He thus urged all government agencies including non governmental organisations and members of the public to work together and supported MCPF in its crime prevention efforts.

“MCPF will come up with sustainable and long term programmes throughout Sarawak based on the situation on the ground and types of crime,” he said.