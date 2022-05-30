Najib’s 1MDB audit tampering case halted as Shafee has fever

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) could not proceed as scheduled today as his lead defence lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, was ill.

Rahmat Hazlan, another lawyer for Najib, said he informed the High Court this morning that Shafee had developed a fever and sore throat.

“He has not gotten to the clinic yet but he is going to the clinic and so we will send the MC (medical certificate) to the court once he obtains it,” Rahmat told reporters today.

Today was initially scheduled to be the High Court’s hearing of the public prosecutor’s application to have the other accused person in this trial — former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy — called in as a prosecution witness, as well as Najib’s objections to Arul Kanda becoming a witness against him.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed to reporters that the prosecution did not object to the application to adjourn today’s court proceedings.

“Rahmat informed the court that Shafee is not well and is at the clinic right now. The prosecution, on those circumstances, we are not objecting to the application,” he told reporters.

Akram also told reporters that the High Court had said the trial dates vacated must be replaced.

Akram confirmed that the initially scheduled trial dates of this Monday to this Thursday has been vacated, with an additional date added on this Friday for the hearing on the application to have Arul Kanda testify against Najib.

The High Court has scheduled October 21, October 25, October 28 as the replacement dates for the trial dates that could not go on this week, he added.

Both Najib and Arul Kanda were spotted in the courtroom today. – Malay Mail